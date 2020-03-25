Suns Return to Virtual Hardwood Against Washington

The Phoenix Suns return to Twitch for an afternoon battle on the simulated hardwood against the Washington Wizards. Phoenix-based NBA2K League player Antonio Saldivar AKA “UniversalPhe2K” will rep the Suns as he takes on Wizards District Gaming streamer Jamie Diaz Ruiz AKA “DirK.” The two players will take the mics for their respective teams in this afternoon’s matchup in a friendly contest via NBA 2K20 and streamed via Twitch.

Today’s matchup is Saldivar’s third opportunity to represent the Suns after being the first to do so and laid the foundation for Suns players Ty Jerome, Frank Kaminsky and NFL star safety Tony Jefferson to rep the squad on NBA2K as the Suns play out their remaining 2019-20 schedule via Twitch. Fans can visit Twitch.tv/Phoenix_Suns to tune-in to today’s matchup at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The Phoenix Suns will continue to give fans a virtual fix as the first NBA team to continue the 2019-20 season on NBA 2K20. During this unprecedented time, the Suns social media team developed an innovative opportunity to leverage their platforms to bring the basketball community together and drive a positive conversation in the social space. The Suns are continuing to explore additional opportunities to create compelling digital content and identify new ways for Suns fans to engage with their favorite team over the coming weeks.