SUNS RE-SIGN JEVON CARTER

The Phoenix Suns today re-signed guard Jevon Carter to a multiyear contract.

“We are excited to bring back Jevon,” said General Manager James Jones. “Intensity and effort are constants for him, both in games and in the work he puts in every day in the gym. His fearless mentality provided us a spark last season and we look forward to his return.”

Carter (6-1, 200 pounds) won the Suns’ Majerle Hustle Award for 2019-20 as he appeared in 58 games during his first season in Phoenix, shooting 42.5% from three-point range and 85.2% from the free throw line. During the Suns’ 8-0 run in the ‘NBA Bubble,’ Carter played a key role off the bench by averaging 7.0 points on 50.0% from the field and 55.2% from three-point range plus 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals. He scored a season-high 20 points, shooting 6-of-8 from beyond the arc, in a win over Miami on Aug. 8.







Entering his third NBA season, Carter has appeared in 97 career games with Memphis and the Suns, and holds career per-36 minute averages of 10.9 points, 1.7 steals and 2.3 three-pointers on 38.7% shooting from deep. He was originally the 32nd overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft by Memphis. A native of Maywood, Illinois, Carter was a two-time winner of multiple national defensive player of the year awards during a standout collegiate career at West Virginia University.