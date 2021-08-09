SUNS RE-SIGN FRANK KAMINSKY III

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns today re-signed forward/center Frank Kaminsky III.

Kaminsky has played 86 regular seasons games, including 26 starts, with the Suns over the past two seasons, averaging 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17.3 minutes. He shot a career-best 47.1% from the field in 2020-21, and against Golden State on Jan. 28, tied his career high with 13 rebounds and set his career high with eight assists, also scoring 12 points in a Suns win. Kaminsky appeared in 10 postseason games during the Suns’ 2021 postseason run, including four games in the NBA Finals.

Entering his seventh NBA season, Kaminsky has appeared in 368 career regular season games with Charlotte and the Suns, holding career averages of 9.4 points and 4.0 rebounds. He has also appeared in 17 career playoff games. The native of Lisle, Illinois was originally the ninth overall pick by the Hornets in the 2015 NBA Draft. Prior to his NBA career, Kaminsky had a decorated collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin where he was the unanimous men’s national player of the year in 2015 and twice led the Badgers to the Final Four.