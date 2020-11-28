SUNS RE-SIGN DARIO ŠARIĆ

The Phoenix Suns today re-signed forward Dario Šarić to a multiyear contract.

Šarić (6-10, 225 pounds) played his first season with the Suns in 2019-20, averaging 10.7 points on 47.6% shooting from the field, 35.7% from three-point range and 84.4% from the free throw line plus 6.2 rebounds in 66 games. A contributor throughout the season he hit his stride towards the season’s end, scoring in double figures in each of the Suns’ final 14 games and averaging 15.4 points on 58.1% from the field and 56.1% from behind the arc plus 7.1 rebounds over this stretch.







Going into his fifth NBA season, Šarić has appeared in 306 career games with Philadelphia, Minnesota and the Suns, holding career averages of 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. He has totaled 1,896 rebounds and 465 three-pointers in his career; of all players ever to total at least 1,800 rebounds through four seasons no one has made more three-pointers than Šarić. The native of Šibenik, Croatia was originally the 12th overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft and played professionally in Croatia and Turkey before joining the NBA.