SUNS RE-SIGN CAMERON PAYNE

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns today re-signed guard Cameron Payne to a multiyear contract.

Payne averaged 8.4 points and 3.6 assists in a career-high 60 games with the Suns this past season, shooting 48.4% from the field, 44.0% from three-point range (ranking 10th in the NBA) and 89.3% from the free throw line. He ranked fifth in the NBA with a 3.62 assist-to-turnover ratio. During the Suns’ playoff run to the NBA Finals, Payne averaged 9.3 points and 3.2 assists in 22 games. In a Game 2 win over the LA Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, he scored a career-best 29 points in addition to nine assists and zero turnovers.

Going into his seventh NBA season, Payne initially joined the Suns prior to the ‘Bubble’ in 2020 as he averaged 10.9 points during the team’s 8-0 run to close out the 2019-20 season in Florida. He has appeared in 221 career regular season games with Oklahoma City, Chicago, Cleveland and the Suns, holding career averages of 6.8 points and 2.8 assists with a 37.2% mark from beyond the arc. The native of Memphis, Tennessee was originally the 14th overall pick by Oklahoma City in the 2015 NBA Draft following two standout seasons at Murray State University.