SUNS RE-SIGN ABDEL NADER

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns today re-signed forward Abdel Nader to a multiyear contract.

Nader appeared in 24 regular season games during his first season with the Suns in 2020-21, posting career bests of 6.7 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game, 49.1% shooting from the field and 41.9% from three-point range. He missed the regular season’s final 31 games with a right knee injury, undergoing an arthroscopy on April 26 before returning to appear in the final three games during the Suns’ Western Conference Finals series victory over the LA Clippers.

Entering his fifth NBA season, Nader has appeared in 188 career regular season games with Boston, Oklahoma City and the Suns with career averages of 4.7 points and 1.9 rebounds. He has also played in the playoffs in each of his first four seasons, totaling 22 postseason appearances. The 6-5 forward was originally the 58th overall pick by Boston in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Iowa State University. A native of Alexandria, Egypt, Nader is just the second Egyptian-born player in NBA history.