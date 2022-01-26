PAYPAL SIXTHMAN MEMBERSHIPS FOR THE PHOENIX SUNS ARE OFFICIALLY SOLD OUT

Suns Legacy Partners, LLC (SLP) has sold through 12,100 PayPal SixthMan Memberships for the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center and are officially capping memberships for the first time in a decade.

The fan demand for the NBA’s most exciting team and league-leading Suns has driven SLP to start a waitlist for memberships, creating the opportunity for fans to get into a virtual line for seats throughout Footprint Center.

This is far more than a line around the virtual block. Dubbed the ’68 Reserve, fans who place a $100 deposit per seat will get priority access to memberships as they become available starting in April.

Fans must first set up a Ticketmaster account then visit Suns.com/68Reserve to join the ’68 Reserve membership waitlist beginning tomorrow morning, Thursday, January 27 at 9 a.m.

In addition to priority access to PayPal SixthMan memberships, members of the ’68 Reserve will also receive: access to purchase NBA playoff tickets ahead of the general public, and immediately following PayPal SixthMan members; the opportunity to attend one member event each year that often features Suns players, coaches and franchise leaders; and discounts on the hottest gear in the NBA, including a ’68 Reserve tee after signing up.

SLP has chosen to keep the remaining 5,000 seats at Footprint Center open for the general public for single game purchases. The intent is for all fans to have an opportunity to enjoy Suns basketball at Footprint Center.

SLP is considered among sports and entertainment’s elite organizations, but not only for its NBA and WNBA championship basketball teams. Footprint Center’s $250M transformation has positioned the venue as one the best-in-class in the country. The resurgence of live sports and entertainment has revitalized downtown Phoenix’s urban core and attracts the biggest and brightest concerts and shows the industry has to offer.

The ultimate fan engagement experience begins as fans first step foot into the main pavilion surrounded by more than 7,000 square feet of hi-res LEDs and Arizona’s largest sports bar. Exquisitely designed premium clubs and social spaces each present a different persona, from the exclusive Annexus Social Club speakeasy to the come-one-come-all Jim Beam Barrel Bar country western saloon – there is something for every fan at Footprint Center. Opened in September 2021, the FanDuel Sportsbook offers guests a new way to get into the game and is currently the No. 1 gaming retail destination in the market. With an upgraded audiovisual system anchored by the massive 3,100 square foot scoreboard, there is no better seat for a concert or Suns game than at Footprint Center.