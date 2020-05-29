Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver Provides Exclusive Updates on “The Outlet” Podcast This Sunday on Fox Sports Arizona

Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury managing partner Robert Sarver joined Suns Digital Host Lindsey Smith on the latest episode of The Outlet podcast to chat about the Project 201 transformation, progress on the construction of the team’s new performance center, organizational leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

The exclusive conversation will premiere on Sunday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. (PT) on Suns.com and FOX Sports Arizona, the team’s exclusive local television station, as part of their ongoing “Sunsday” programming.

Given that Gov. Doug Ducey declared Building and Construction essential services at the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, the Suns were able to forge ahead with the planned transformation of Talking Stick Resort Arena along with the construction of their brand new performance center located near 44th St. and Camelback in Phoenix.

“Between both projects, we're in the middle of a $300 million investment in our franchise and in the community,” Sarver said. “Fortunately, construction has gone pretty smoothly.”

While we don’t know when pro basketball will return to the Valley, there’s no doubt that the fan experience will be exponentially greater when fans ultimately return to Talking Stick Resort Arena. Sarver added that one of the guiding principles throughout the design process was ensuring flexibility and accessibility for each guest to take advantage of the new and upgraded amenities included within the transformation.

“We’ve created a lot of flexibility, so no matter where you’re sitting, you get a chance to experience a number of our different clubs,” said Sarver. “All fans are going to get a chance to enjoy the bowl, which will have all new seating, new sound system, lighting, new scoreboard.”

While myriad improvements at every level of the arena will surely enhance the fan experience for those attending games, the new state-of-the-art performance center will allow the team to put a great product on the hardwood.

In an effort to allow Suns and Mercury players to be as successful as possible, the facility was designed to cater to their every need and will feature two basketball courts, advanced training equipment, a full service kitchen, modern lounge spaces and more. The performance center is on track to be completed later this summer.

Despite the fact that the NBA season hiatus is now approaching three months, Sarver proudly touched on the fact that the Suns and Mercury have continued to dish out community assists to those in need across the Valley during these trying times.

“For me, it's always boiled down to healthcare, employment, education and safety,” Sarver said. “Those are really the basics that everyone should have an opportunity for and we try to continually be there for the community. That’s our obligation and our entire organization really engages in that.”

Later in the conversation, Sarver opened up about his childhood as a hoops fan in Tucson, the joy in watching games alongside raucous Suns fans and even his unwavering dedication to his flip phone. He also shared the silver linings of the quarantine, such as spending quality time with his family and playing some competitive pickleball with a certain Arizona sports icon.

Ultimately, Sarver is looking forward to the day when fans are welcomed back to the reimagined Talking Stick Resort Arena, but in the meantime he remains focused on supporting the hundreds of employees who are staying ready for the much-anticipated return of NBA action in downtown Phoenix.

“During some tough times, sometimes good ideas come out and can bring out the best of people,” said Sarver