Suns Legend Charles Barkley Set To Make A Special Appearance On Valley Chatz, Brought To You By FirstBank, This Sunday

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, one of the most prominent and beloved athletes in the history of the Valley sports landscape, joined Phoenix Suns broadcaster Tom Leander in the fifth installment of Valley Chatz, brought to you by FirstBank, to discuss how he’s holding up during the NBA hiatus, who he believes are the best players in Suns franchise history and more.

The newest Valley Chatz episode featuring Sir Charles will premiere on Sunday, May 3 at 5:30 p.m. (PT) on Suns.com/now and FOX Sports Arizona, the team’s exclusive local television station, prior to “Sunsday” at 7 p.m. The episode will also re-air at 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. this Sunday evening.

Additionally, FOX Sports Arizona will broadcast the thrilling Game 5 of the 1993 NBA Western Conference Finals between the Suns and Seattle SuperSonics as part their “Sunsday Classics” at 8 p.m. Barkley, who posted a triple-double in that matchup with 43 points, 15 rebound and 10 assists, will join the postgame show alongside fellow Suns Ring of Honor member Dan Majerle, who knocked down eight three-pointers in the pivotal Game 5 victory, to reminisce upon one of the most memorable series and moments in franchise history.

Following a blockbuster trade in June 1992 that sent Barkley to Phoenix where he’d team up with NBA All-Stars Kevin Johnson, Tom Chambers and Majerle, the 1992-93 Phoenix Suns squad took the Valley by storm and remain one of the most iconic teams in Arizona sports history.

Barkley and Suns made their first season at Talking Stick Resort Arena (then known as America West Arena) a memorable one, as they won a franchise-best 62 regular season games and earned a trip to the 1993 NBA Finals while Barkley took home the first MVP award in Suns history.

“I’ve never felt the loudness and energy from Day 1 like at America West,” said Barkley. “The fans here were crazy. It was electric every night.”

The 11-time All-Star still calls the Valley home and shared some details about he’s staying active during quarantine, such as hitting the golf course a few times a week and taking plenty of rides around the neighborhood on his new bicycle. The Chuckster also offered a few hilarious responses when asked which three celebrities he would choose to shelter in place with, but you’ll have to tune in for those answers.

Barkley’s old teammate, Suns broadcaster and Ring of Honor member Tom Chambers, also made a cameo on this week’s edition of Valley Chatz to talk about their personal Mount Rushmore of Suns players. While Barkley played just four seasons in Phoenix and remains one of the biggest personalities in the NBA, his love for the Valley and Suns fans is apparent throughout the discussion.

“This is a Phoenix Suns town,” said Barkley. “These fans are amazing … I really want to see the Suns do better, because when the Suns do great the city is on fire.”

