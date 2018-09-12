Suns to Host an "Open Practice," Brought to you by NAU

The Phoenix Suns will host an “Open Practice,” brought to you by Northern Arizona University, at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday, Sept. 29 at noon. The free, fan-friendly event is open to the public and an opportunity to see the 2018-19 Phoenix Suns in action for the first time as they prepare for the regular season and a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks in the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Fans attending the event will also have a chance to win several prizes, including player-autographed merchandise.

Fans interested in attending the event should RSVP online at Suns.com/SunsOpenPractice. Doors to the event open at 11 a.m. and seating is available on a first come, first served basis. As an exclusive season ticket member benefit, Suns SixthMan members will have a reserved seating section.

First year head coach Igor Kokoškov and his staff will lead Suns players through a variety of drills before the team engages in an intra-squad scrimmage. The Suns roster, led by star guard Devin Booker, features offseason additions Trevor Ariza and Ryan Anderson alongside second-year forward Josh Jackson and 2018 draft picks Deandre Ayton (No. 1) and Mikal Bridges (No. 10).

The “Open Practice” will include discounted concessions such as $2 hot dogs, popcorn and soda, and a fan festival inside the Casino Arizona Pavilion will begin at 10:30 a.m. and feature a variety of activities and attractions, including the Suns Kids Club, a live DJ, interactive photo booth, face painter and balloon animals.

The Suns will open the 2018-19 regular season at Talking Stick Resort Arena when they host the Dallas Mavericks in the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale now at Suns.com. Call 602-379-SUNS to purchase season ticket SixthMan Memberships. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.