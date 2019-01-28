Suns to Give Away Deandre Ayton Growth Poster on February 2 vs Atlanta Hawks

Posted: Jan 28, 2019

Phoenix Suns fans can see how they measure up with first-ever No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton during the team’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, February 2 at Talking Stick Resort at 7 p.m. The first 2,500 fans 16 years old or younger in attendance will receive a special-edition Deandre Ayton Growth Poster, courtesy of Arizona Milk Producers. The poster features quick facts and real-life representations of Ayton’s hands and feet. Ayton was selected #1 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns will have a bounce house, a live DJ and more on the Fry’s Food Stores Plaza beginning at 5:30 p.m. Additionally, the Phoenix Suns will be offering $5 off a Suns Kids Club membership for children which includes two (2) Suns tickets, exclusive Suns-branded school supplies and more. To learn more about Phoenix Suns Kids Club, visit Suns.com/kidsclub.

Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale now at Suns.com.  Call 602-379-SUNS to purchase season ticket SixthMan Memberships.  Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more

