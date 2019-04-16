Suns Charities Award Full-Tuition College Scholarship to Franklin Police and Fire High School Student

Phoenix Suns Charities have awarded Franklin Police and Fire High School senior Carlos Yepiz with a full-tuition, four-year scholarship to attend Northern Arizona University in the fall. The Phoenix Suns Charities Board of Directors selected Yepiz based on his strong academic record and participation in several extracurricular activities. He was a four-time champion as a member of Franklin’s squad at the annual Arizona High School Fire Science Muster competition, active leader on the school’s student government and joined the JROTC (Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps) program at Metro Tech High School. Yepiz, who also works part-time and enjoys hiking, snowboarding and video games in his free time, aspires to become a neurosurgeon.

“I’m thrilled to receive this full-tuition scholarship to NAU,” said Yepiz. “I’m looking forward to pursuing my dream of becoming a neurosurgeon and creating a better life for my family.”

This marks the third consecutive year that Phoenix Suns Charities has awarded a four-year, full tuition scholarship to a deserving Arizona high school student. Officials from Phoenix Suns Charities and Helios Education Foundation, which has underwritten the scholarship, surprised Yepiz today with a visit to Franklin Police and Fire High School to award him the grant.

Since its inception in 1988, Phoenix Suns Charities has been focused on making our community a better place through its mission of supporting children and family services throughout Arizona and has distributed more than $21 million to local non-profits and organizations in need. The entire Suns organization has embedded itself locally by supporting community efforts through hundreds of player appearances and thousands of volunteer hours by Suns players and staff.