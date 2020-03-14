Suns and TSRA Part-Time Staff Policy Announcement

Despite the suspension of the NBA season and cancellation or postponement of several shows and events at Talking Stick Resort Arena, the Phoenix Suns and Talking Stick Resort Arena will ensure that all part-time staff and hourly workers, including employees that work in guest service relations, concessions, ticketing, security, parking and events services will receive financial compensation for the six remaining scheduled Suns home games and concerts and shows that have been cancelled in March.

The health and safety of our entire Suns Family – including players, coaches, full and part-time staff – is paramount but we understand that we are dealing with an unprecedented and constantly-evolving situation and we want to help alleviate the financial uncertainly for those most affected by the current stoppage of live events. The current situation transcends sports and entertainment and we will continue to review and update our policies to ensure that we are fully supporting the entire Suns Family throughout this process.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shared with fans on Thursday that the hiatus would last for at least 30 days and the intent is to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned.