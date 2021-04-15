SUNS AND FANDUEL ANNOUNCE ARIZONA MARKET ACCESS PARTNERSHIP MAKING FANDUEL THE SUNS’ OFFICIAL SPORTSBOOK AND DAILY FANTASY SPORTS PARTNER

With the historic decision by the Arizona State Legislature and Governor Doug Ducey to pass legislation that legalizes fantasy sports and sports wagering within the state, the Phoenix Suns and FanDuel Group have announced a multi-year market access partnership designating America’s #1 Sportsbook operator as the Suns’ Official Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Sports Partner. As part of this new commercial arrangement, FanDuel will open a luxury sportsbook retail location inside the Phoenix Suns Arena.

The legalization of mobile sports betting will forever change the sports and entertainment landscape in the state and opens the door for a fan engagement revolution that will be led by the Phoenix Suns, the Valley’s first major sports team, and FanDuel, the leading online sports gaming company in the U.S. and an Authorized Gaming Operator and Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NBA.

“This is a watershed moment for the Suns organization and our fans,” said Phoenix Suns President & CEO Jason Rowley. “FanDuel is the perfect partner as our missions are fully aligned. Simply put, FanDuel is committed to making sports more exciting while the Suns are focused on delivering exciting sports and entertainment and engaging fans at the highest level possible.”

“As we gear up to bring our best-in-class online and retail offerings to the state of Arizona, this is a momentous time for FanDuel, the Suns, and Suns fans alike," said Mike Raffensperger, FanDuel Group CMO. "We’re excited to open a luxury sportsbook within Phoenix Suns Arena, as the beginning of a long-term and innovative collaboration that will have a lasting impact on the state."

Official Sportsbook and In-Arena Wagering

Subject to regulatory approvals, the comprehensive partnership will include the opening of a luxury retail sportsbook inside Phoenix Suns Arena, further solidifying it as the Southwest’s preeminent sports and entertainment destination. The luxury retail sportsbook is expected to be completed in time for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Stretching over 6,300 square feet and outfitted with spacious lounge seating, the FanDuel Sportsbook at Phoenix Suns Arena will be fans’ one-stop-shop to enjoy Suns games and other sporting events around the world while placing wagers on the action. The FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge will be open daily for patrons to place wagers on a wide variety of events throughout the year.

In addition to a full-service ticket window and self-service kiosks within the sportsbook, fans will be able to place bets throughout Phoenix Suns Arena on their mobile devices during game days and other hosted sporting events. The Suns’ partnership with Verizon has allowed Phoenix Suns Arena to be equipped with the 5G Ultra Wideband network for seamless mobile transactions through the official FanDuel Sportsbook App.

Because of the ease and accessibility to mobile betting, Arizona has an opportunity to become a booming market for sports betting. Mobile sports betting has been an enormous catalyst behind the increase of interest and engagement around the country. With the added offering of mobile betting to fans in Arizona, fans from around the state can engage with their favorite teams wherever they are.

Daily Fantasy Sports Partner

FanDuel will officially bring its industry-leading daily fantasy Sports product to Arizona later this year. Designed for the everyday fan, FanDuel’s fantasy sports app offers boundless options in daily, weekly or season-long contests with cash prizes.

Arizona sports fans can get started by downloading the FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy apps today on iOS and Android. Additionally, follow the latest news and updates around the Phoenix Suns by downloading the Official Suns App sponsored by Verizon.

Responsible Gambling Commitment

As part of the partnership, the Suns and FanDuel will work together on a series of responsible gambling education activities to ensure Arizona fans enhance their sports experience responsibly. This includes media designed to encourage customers to gamble safely and within limits. FanDuel is the only mobile sportsbook operator to sign on to the America Gaming Association’s national campaign to promote the fundamentals of responsible sports betting through their Have a Game Plan campaign. Through Have a Game Plan, FanDuel, the AGA and its other league partners provide consumers a state-by-state guide on where to find legal operators, spotlight the basics of responsible sports betting, and raise awareness on signs of problem gambling. FanDuel customers can also visit FanDuel.com/playsafe to use responsible gaming tools such as wager, deposit and time limits built into each app.

