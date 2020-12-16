STANDING THE TEST OF TIME

Despite these unprecedented challenging times, there are some things that just can’t be stopped.

With the renewal of one of the Suns’ longest standing partnerships, 14 years in total, the team will celebrate Fry’s Food Stores Tip-Off Week while preparing for the 2020-21 home opener against the Dallas Mavericks on December 23.

“With shared family values and a commitment to excellence, Fry’s Food Stores has been an exceptional teammate to the Suns, Mercury and the community,” said Dan Costello, Suns Chief Revenue Officer & SVP, Business Innovation. “We’re excited to continue our longstanding partnership as we usher in the next chapter of our organization with new amenities and offerings that will match the thrilling action at the transformed Phoenix Suns Arena.”

With a shared commitment to family values, the continued relationship with Fry’s will also bring new amenities for fans at the reimagined home of the Suns and Mercury.

When the Suns open the 2021-22 season, it will also mark the debut of The Fry’s Eatery, a new family-friendly food court on the expanded upper concourse. The Eatery will feature a wide variety of local restaurateurs, offering fans a taste of the great food that Phoenicians have come to expect along with bountiful seating and social spaces to enjoy during breaks in the action.

If fans are in a hurry to return to their seat, the arena will soon feature unique Grab & Go stands throughout the main concourse stocked with small bites, drinks and pre-packaged goods available to purchase quickly.

The partnership with Fry’s will also continue to bring the latest offerings and savings to Suns and Mercury fans across the Valley including a revamped Fry’s Rewards program.

As fans prepare to start the 2020-21 season by cheering on the Suns from home, shoppers enrolled in the free program can purchase participating products identified with special tags and earn Exclusive Suns Rewards. For every dollar spent on participating products, fans will earn one Suns Reward point. Points can be accumulated throughout the season to cash in on new merchandise, autographed memorabilia, experiences and more.

“We’re excited to bring local flavors to Suns and Mercury fans through The Fry’s Eatery as well as bring them added value through the Suns V.I.P. Rewards program,” said Monica Garnes, president of Fry’s Food Stores. “Our purpose is to the Feed the Human Spirit and this program is one more way to extend our support and passion for our customers, fans and the community overall.”

Fans are encouraged to head to their nearest Fry’s Food Stores to stock up on their favorite food and beverages in celebration of Fry’s Food Stores Tip-Off Week culminating with the Suns season opener on Dec. 23 at 8:30 p.m. MST against the Dallas Mavericks on ESPN and FOX Sports Arizona.