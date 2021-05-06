The Suns and contemporary fashion designer Warren Lotas are bringing more heat to The Valley.

Just in time for the Suns return to the postseason, the second drop includes an alternative colorway of “The Final Shot” and the debut of the “Son of the Valley” design.

The new offering will include “The Final Shot” hoodie and t-shirt, and “Son of the Valley” hoodie, t-shirt and shorts.

To avoid the potential for fans waiting in line and being turned away when quantities run out, the opportunity to shop the new Suns x WL drop at Phoenix Suns Arena will be offered via a random online draw at Suns.com/WarrenLotas.

Registration for the random online draw will open at 10 a.m. PT on May 11, and will close at 10 a.m. PT on May 13. Fans whose registrations are randomly selected will be notified via e-mail along with instructions for next steps on May 14.

Successful entrants will be awarded a guaranteed shopping window on a specified date and time at the expansive new Team Shop at Phoenix Suns Arena, and will have the opportunity to purchase up to three total items from the second drop.

A trailblazing artist and streetwear designer with growing notoriety, Lotas has been inspired by the scorching play of Booker and the Suns. And now, the Phoenix Suns are doubling down with Lotas to outfit Suns fans and streetwear enthusiasts in the Valley ahead of the team’s upcoming run in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The collaboration with Lotas marks an exciting chapter for the Phoenix Suns, as the franchise continues to push the limits of fan fashion. Prior to the Lotas partnership, the Suns debuted The Valley Collection in tandem with the team’s new Nike City Edition uniform. Most recently, the organization released a second drop of its Los Suns Collection dedicated to the team’s rich history with the Hispanic community and its culture.

For more information on the collection, registration details and pricing, visit Suns.com/WarrenLotas.