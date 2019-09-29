Suns PayPal SixthMan Members Receive Exclusive Insight at State of the Suns

Phoenix Suns PayPal SixthMan members received a special experience on Wednesday night as they got the opportunity to spend time with members of the front office and the team during the annual State of the Suns.

A reception filled with appetizers and beverages was followed by the main event hosted by Suns broadcaster Tom Leander. SixthMan members were able to hear from General Manager James Jones and Head Coach Monty. Williams.

The busy offseason that contained multiple draft-day trades, the re-signing of Kelly Oubre Jr., the acquisitions of Ricky Rubio, Aron Baynes, Dario Šarić and more allowed for the SixthMan members to hear the behind-the-scenes details of the Suns game-changing summer.

Cam Johnson, Ty Jerome and Jalen Lecque took the stage next. The four rookies spoke about their expectations for the new season, their adjustment to the next level and wrapped it all up with some Suns history trivia from Leander.

Between the front office and the rookies, Suns SixthMan members were able to be a part of exclusive interviews and an overall memorable evening as the Suns gear-up for the 2019-20 season.

When die-hard Suns fan Brian Draper graduated college, the first thing he purchased was a ten-game pack to watch his favorite team. Fast-forward 18 years and Draper remains a SixthMan member, attending the State of the Suns.

“This is my first time actually doing this event,” Draper said. “I normally do the draft party. That was always my favorite because you get to talk to Tom and Tom normally up front and get to interact with them. It’s always fun to do these private events because then you get a lot more access to the announcers to the coaches to everything, so it is obviously really cool.”

The event featured long-time season ticket-holders such as Draper as well as first-year SixthMan Members such as Grant Oberlin and Will Thoma.

“It’s awesome,” Oberlin said. “I’m just a huge basketball fan all around. It’s nice to be able to have such good reps in the organization as well that are hosting these events, helping out, giving us all the benefits that you guys do. It’s a pleasure.”

If one thing was clear at the State of the Suns, the anticipation is building for the season to finally begin.

“I’m super excited,” Thoma said. “It’s great to see a GM in James Jones come through and really take hold of the franchise and make the moves that needed to be made. Ricky Rubio signing, Kelly Oubre, Aron Baynes, everything’s looking very positive this season and I’m really excited for it."

Whether they’ve been with the team since the beginning or becoming a season ticket holder for the first time, being a SixthMan member allows an opportunity for Suns fans to come together as one Suns family and be a part of exclusive events such this one.

