ROAD GAME RALLIES RETURN TO PHOENIX SUNS ARENA NEXT WEEK

Phoenix Suns fans can cheer on their playoff-bound squad together at Phoenix Suns Arena as the team battles to remain among the best in the West while on the road.

Tickets are available for purchase now at Suns.com/RoadGameRallies. Fans who attended the first two Road Game Rallies will enjoy even more prizes, food and beverage options and entertainment for the same low price of $15.

Sponsored by Ticketmaster and Verizon, the next wave of Road Game Rallies are scheduled for Tuesday May 11 against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors (7 p.m. PT tip-off) and May 16 against DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs (tip-off TBD). Doors to Phoenix Suns Arena for both Road Game Rallies will open 30 minutes prior to game tip off.

The $15 entry fee includes a complimentary 24-ounce Dos Equis beer, soft drink or bottled water and free parking for the game at the 1st Street and Jefferson Garage attached to Phoenix Suns Arena while availability last. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted for free provided they are accompanied by an adult. When purchasing tickets, child tickets will still need to be selected for seat assignments but will be free of charge.

As the Suns gear up for the 2021 NBA playoffs, fans can take advantage of guided tours to explore the new arena amenities firsthand, visited transformed premium spaces, grab a seat at new bar areas, and take in the game-day energy.