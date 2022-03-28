ROAD GAME RALLIES RETURN TO FOOTPRINT CENTER

Road Game Rallies, made popular at the end of the 2020-21 NBA season and throughout the NBA playoffs, proved that Footprint Center is the best place to watch the league-leading Phoenix Suns even when the team is on the road.

The festive Road Game Rallies are back by popular demand beginning with the Suns’ final regular season road game against the Utah Jazz on Friday, April 8. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Doors and concessions will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the first Road Game Rally will be $15 and are on sale now at Suns.com/RoadGameRallies.

Road Game Rallies offer fans who haven’t had the chance to enjoy a game at Footprint Center a great opportunity to experience the transformed arena and the best entertainment team in the NBA.

Over 12,000 of the best fans in the NBA rocked Footprint Center for Road Games Rallies each night last season. Again for 2022, fans will be treated to live entertainment from Suns Dancers, the Suns Dunk Team and Hype Squad as well as featured DJs and host Alicia-Monique Blanco while the games play out on the arena’s massive LED video board. “Tees for Threes” returns along with chances to score prizes and autographed merchandise and stock up on the latest apparel at the Suns Team Shop.

All tickets are general admission with seats throughout the arena available on a first-come, first-served basis. PayPal SixthMan season ticket members will have exclusive access to the Jim Beam Barrel Bar on level 2 and the Tanduay Hideaway on level 3.

The Suns have won the Pacific Division for the second year in a row and have already clinched the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference.

Every game counts, both home and away.

Suns fans, it’s time to Rally the Valley.