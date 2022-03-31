RALLY BEACH IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS

The Phoenix Suns and Gila River Resorts & Casinos are throwing beach parties in downtown Phoenix starting Sunday, April 10, when the Suns host the Sacramento Kings, and running throughout the NBA postseason.

Rally Beach will be dialing up the party vibes on the sand adjacent to Footprint Center just as the action is heating up on the Valley basketball court inside the arena.

Tickets for the first Rally Beach party ($10/person) are on sale now at Suns.com/RallyBeach. Rally Beach will open one hour before tip-off.

The time has not yet been set for the Suns game on Sunday, April 10.

Fans looking to bask in the postseason glow can catch the game, catch an exclusive t-shirt, maybe even catch a tan at Rally Beach during every home game of the Suns’ NBA postseason, as well as their final home game of the historic 2021-2022 season.

Rally Beach gives Suns fans a special destination to gather to feel the unparalleled buzz of the playoffs. The 12,000 square foot Rally Beach will feature a 20-foot LED screen, food trucks and beverage stations, rotating DJs, and the Suns entertainment team giving fans plenty of opportunities to score prizes including getaway packages for Gila River Resorts & Casinos and its exclusive Oasis Pool Party Series, hosted by Suns Jae Crowder, all summer long.

Oh, and seven tons of sand for jumping up and down and victory dances.

What to know before you go: