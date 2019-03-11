Ultimate Suns Fan Experience: One Lucky Fan Will Experience a Day in the Life of an NBA Superstar

The Phoenix Suns today announced details for the Ultimate Suns Fan Experience, a one-of-a-kind opportunity for one lucky Suns fan to experience a day in the life of an NBA player. Fans that purchase their 2019-20 PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Membership between now and March 24 will be automatically eligible to win the unique experience on Saturday, March 30 during the team’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m.

As the newest addition to the Phoenix Suns family, the winner of the Ultimate Suns Fan Experience will fill some big shoes and participate in a full day of incomparable activities on March 30, featuring plenty of interactions with Suns players, coaches and staff members. Upon arrival at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday morning, the winner will enjoy breakfast with select members of the Suns front office, receive a private tour of the arena and attend the team’s morning shootaround before meeting with Suns coaches to learn more about their game plan for the rest of the day.

Upon returning to the arena for the game, the winner will enjoy reserved parking with Suns players and coaches and will have their own private locker room at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The fan will then have the chance to shoot hoops on the practice court, sit courtside for pregame warmups, and line up with Suns players for player introductions before enjoying the game from premium seats.

In addition to the Ultimate Suns Fan Experience grand prize outlined above, fans will have the opportunity to score additional prizes including a trip to MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas, autographed Suns merchandise, concert tickets at Talking Stick Resort Arena and more.

For more information on the Ultimate Suns Fan Experience, please visit Suns.com/Ultimate. Call 602-379-SUNS to purchase PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Memberships today.