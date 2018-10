The Phoenix Suns have waived forward Darrell Arthur and guard Shaquille Harrison.

Arthur was acquired by the Suns in a trade from Brooklyn on July 20, 2018; the nine-year veteran holds career averages of 6.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 503 games. Harrison initially signed with the Suns on Feb. 21, 2018, and averaged 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 23 games last season, the first of his NBA career.