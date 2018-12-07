Suns & Univision Launch "Los Suns Small Business MVP" Initiative to Recognize Local Hispanic Entreprenuers

The Phoenix Suns and Univision today announced that they have teamed up to launch the Los Suns Small Business MVP program, an initiative designed to highlight the outstanding Hispanic small business owners and entrepreneurs that fuel our local economy.

Throughout the 2018-19 NBA season, the Suns are encouraging Hispanic small business owners in Arizona to submit an application outlining their company profile for the opportunity to be highlighted for their efforts and treat their employees to a VIP experience at a future Suns home game. The Phoenix Suns and Univision will evaluate submissions and select two deserving organizations that most exemplify the program’s three main pillars of local employment, philanthropic engagement, and innovation and competition. Fans can visit Suns.com/MVP now through Friday, Feb. 15 to nominate an outstanding Hispanic small business owner.

As part of this initiative, the honorees selected as a Los Suns Small Business MVP will be awarded a VIP suite night at a future Suns home game for sixteen guests, inclusive of complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages. The efforts and successes of the outstanding Hispanic small business owners will be highlighted during a pregame recognition at center court along with a 30-second small business spotlight vignette during the game, and the company will also be featured on both the Suns’ English and Spanish websites and social media platforms. Representatives from the Los Suns Small Business MVP will also have the opportunity to participate in an interview with Arturo Ochoa and Jorge Moreno during the Spanish language television broadcast during halftime to highlight their organization.

Additionally, all Hispanic small business owners to submit an application that are not awarded the VIP experience will receive a special offer to attend a future Suns home game and be congratulated on their efforts.

