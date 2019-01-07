Suns Sign Quincy Acy

The Phoenix Suns today signed forward Quincy Acy to a 10-day contract.

At 6-7, 240 pounds, Acy most recently played last season with the Nets, averaging career highs of 5.9 points and 19.4 minutes while appearing in a career-high 70 games. He displayed both his ability to space the floor with a career-high 1.5 three-point makes per game and his hustle by tying for fifth in the NBA with 21 charges drawn for the season. On April 7 of last season at Chicago, Acy scored a career-high 21 points while making a career-high six three-pointers.

A six-year NBA veteran, Acy has averaged 5.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 327 career games (60 starts) with Toronto, Sacramento, New York, Dallas and Brooklyn. A career 44.7 percent shooter from the field, Acy has added the three-point shot to his arsenal the last two seasons, averaging 1.3 three-point makes on 36.4 percent shooting from long range over this span.

The 28-year-old began his NBA career with the Raptors after Toronto made him the 37th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. Acy joined the NBA following a four-year career at Baylor University where he was a member of the winningest senior class in program history. He established a Baylor record for career games played (139) and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and Big 12 All-Defensive Team as a senior in 2011-12, in addition to winning the Big 12 Sixth Man Award as a junior in 2010-11. Born in Tyler, Texas, Acy attended Horn High School in Mesquite, Texas.

Acy will wear uniform No. 4. The team’s roster currently stands at 16 players.