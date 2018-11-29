Suns Reveal Los Suns-Inspired Mural

The Phoenix Suns will debut their new “Los Suns” City Edition uniforms when they host Sol Cerveza Fiesta Night on Friday, Nov. 30 against the Orlando Magic at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. To commemorate the new look and in support of the arts community in downtown Phoenix, the Suns commissioned prolific local artist Lalo Cota to create a Los Suns-inspired mural that incorporates his signature style, which is energized and influenced by Mexican culture.

The Los Suns-inspired mural is located on the east side of Carly’s Bistro (128 E. Roosevelt on the NW corner of East Roosevelt and North Second Streets), right in the heart of the nationally-renowned Roosevelt Row Arts District in downtown Phoenix, where the community is a canvas for the art that thrives throughout the neighborhood in galleries, public spaces and local businesses. Suns fans and art lovers alike are encouraged to take a photo in front of the mural and post on social media using the hashtag #LosSuns for a chance to win tickets to Friday’s game.

The NBA and Nike developed the City Edition uniform as an opportunity for teams to pay tribute to their hometowns and the Suns’ concept for their City Edition uniform is an homage to the history, composition and vibrant culture of our Arizona community.