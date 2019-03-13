Suns Recall Elie Okobo from Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have recalled guard Elie Okobo from the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This was Okobo’s third G League assignment this season and he played in two games, averaging 16.5 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals. For the season, Okobo is averaging 18.1 points, 7.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in nine games with Northern Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns host the Utah Jazz tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Tickets are available at Suns.com.