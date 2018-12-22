Suns Recall Elie Okobo from Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have recalled guard Elie Okobo from the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This was Okobo’s second G League assignment of his rookie season. In five games during the assignment, Okobo averaged 18.6 points, 7.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals. For the season with NAZ, Okobo is averaging 18.6 points, 7.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in seven games.

In 18 games with the Phoenix Suns this season, Okobo is averaging 6.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 19.8 minutes. He had a career-high five steals on Dec. 10 against the LA Clippers, the most steals in a game by a rookie in the NBA this season.