Suns Recall De’Anthony Melton from Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have recalled guard De’Anthony Melton from the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This was Melton’s fourth G League assignment this season and he tallied 26 points on 7-of-14 shooting, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in a win against the South Bay Lakers on Wednesday. For the season, Melton is averaging 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 35.5 minutes in six games with Northern Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns play at the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 5:00 p.m. MT on FOX Sports Arizona.