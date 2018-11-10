Suns Recall De’Anthony Melton From Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have recalled guard De’Anthony Melton from the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This was Melton’s second G League assignment of the season and he played in three games, averaging 18.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists. On Tuesday against Iowa, he recorded a triple-double with 19 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, becoming the second NAZ Suns player to ever record a triple-double and the first for any team to do so in one of his first two games in the G League since Jae Crowder in 2014. For the G League season, Melton is averaging 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists in four games.

The Suns play at the New Orleans Pelicans tonight at 5:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Arizona and Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.