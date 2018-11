The Phoenix Suns have recalled guard De’Anthony Melton from the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This was Melton’s first career G League assignment. In his G League debut against Santa Cruz last night, Melton recorded 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 45 minutes.

The Suns host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at 6:00 p.m. at Talking Stick Resort Arena.