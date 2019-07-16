Suns Re-sign Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Phoenix Suns today re-signed forward Kelly Oubre Jr. to a multiyear contract.

Oubre will join General Manager James Jones and Head Coach Monty Williams for a press conference this morning at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The press conference will be streamed live on Suns.com.

Oubre had a breakout season in 2018-19, averaging career highs of 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 40 games with the Suns after being acquired from Washington in December. Following the All-Star break, he led the NBA with 2.1 steals per game in addition to averaging 20.2 points and 5.7 rebounds. Oubre matched or reset his scoring career high four times with the Suns, ultimately scoring a career-best 32 points in a win over the Pelicans on March 16. An active defender at 6-7 and 205 pounds, he ranked ninth in the NBA this past season with 34 games recording both a block and a steal.

Upon his arrival in Phoenix, Oubre playfully coined he and his Suns teammates, the “Valley Boyz,” a group that has embraced the Valley of the Sun as its own with a confident, yet professional flare on and off the court. He has since trademarked the moniker.

The 23-year-old has twice reached the playoffs in his four-year NBA career and has played in 18 career postseason games including a conference semifinals appearance in 2017.

The left-hander was initially the 15th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft by Atlanta before being traded to Washington on draft night. He played one season at the University of Kansas and was named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team after helping the Jayhawks to a Big 12 regular season title. A native of New Orleans, Oubre has presented scholarships to many high school students from the New Orleans area and has been active in giving back to the communities of New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Phoenix.