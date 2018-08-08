Suns to Open 2018-19 Regular Season With Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off On October 17

The Phoenix Suns will open their 2018-19 regular season on Wednesday, October 17 with the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off when they host the Dallas Mavericks at Talking Stick Resort Arena, the NBA announced today. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. and be televised locally on the Suns’ flagship television station, FOX Sports Arizona, as well as nationally on ESPN.

Deandre Ayton, the top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and first No. 1 overall selection in Suns franchise history, will make his NBA debut against Dallas and the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Luka Dončić. The matchup will also feature Devin Booker in his first regular season game since signing a max contract extension with the Suns taking on the Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki who will begin his NBA-record 21st season with the same franchise.

The Suns’ full regular season schedule will be released on Friday, August 10.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 15 at Noon. Download the Official Suns Mobile App and create an account, follow the team on social media or sign up for the “In the Post” newsletter at Suns.com for a chance to purchase early.