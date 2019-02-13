Suns to Offer up to 50 Percent Off Tickets During the "Devin Shoots, You Score" Flash Sale

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will defend his title from last season in the 2019 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest on Saturday, Feb. 16, and the team will celebrate his participation with the “Devin Shoots, You Score” Flash Sale, exclusively on Suns.com/ThreePoint, immediately following the event through Midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 19. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets at a discounted price of up to 50 percent off all home games in March and April, excluding the team’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on March 2, based on Booker’s performance in the competition.

Fans will receive 50 percent off if Booker wins the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest, 40 percent off if he advances to the championship round and 30 percent off if he does not advance past the first round. Fans can visit Suns.com/ThreePoint following the event to receive the discount code necessary to unlock the sale prices.

The MTN DEW 3-Point Contest will be the second event during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night in Charlotte, airing on TNT and ESPN Radio at 6 p.m. MT. Booker, who is averaging 24.9 points per game on a career-high 46.3 percent shooting from the field including 32.4 percent from three-point range, will compete against Seth Curry (Portland), Stephen Curry (Golden State), Danny Green (Toronto), Joe Harris (Brooklyn), Buddy Hield (Sacramento), Damian Lillard (Portland), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee), Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas) and Kemba Walker (Charlotte).

The 2018 3-Point Contest Champion, this will be Booker’s third time competing in the event. Last year in Los Angeles, he set an event-record 28 points by making 20-of-30 shot attempts in the final round to take home the trophy. In 2016 in Toronto, Booker advanced to the final round against Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry as a 19-year-old rookie, the youngest competitor in 3-Point Contest history.

