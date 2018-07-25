Suns, Mercury, Harkins Theatres & Coca-Cola to Host Eighth Annual “Back-To-School Backpack Drive”

The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, in partnership with Harkins Theatres and Coca-Cola, will host their eighth annual “Back-to-School Backpack Drive” on Saturday, July 28 at two Valley Harkins Theatres locations. Fans will receive two FREE Harkins Theatres Ultimate VIP movie passes in exchange for a backpack donation filled with school supplies, including crayons, spiral notebooks, pencils, glue sticks and the like.

The annual initiative will benefit Playworks, a local non-profit organization dedicated to improving the school and learning environment to ensure that Valley children experience a successful start to their school year. Backpacks will be collected at two Valley Harkins Theatres locations on Saturday, and a number of Suns & Mercury personalities, along with The Gorilla and members of the Solar Squad, will be on hand to interact with fans at each Harkins Theatres location. Times and locations for each of the backpack collections are outlined below:

Saturday, July 28

Harkins Chandler Crossroads 12 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

(Loop 202 & Gilbert Rd.)

Steven Hunter, Suns alumnus & Community Ambassador (10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

Harkins Scottsdale 101 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

(Loop 101 & Scottsdale Rd.)

Eddie Johnson, Suns alumnus & broadcaster (1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Tom Leander, Suns broadcaster

About Playworks:

Playworks is the only nonprofit organization in the country providing trained, full-time play coaches focused on recess and anti-bullying to thousands of children in low-income schools in major urban areas. The organization also provides training and technical assistance to schools, districts and youth organizations that wish to include inclusive, healthy play as part of a positive learning environment. www.playworks.org/arizona

About Harkins Theatres:

Celebrating 85 years of Ultimate Moviegoing®, Harkins Theatres is the premier movie exhibitor of the Western U.S. and the largest family owned theatre chain in the country. Founded by showman, inventor and community leader Dwight “Red” Harkins in 1933, Harkins Theatres operates over 500 screens and is renowned for its commitment and passion for providing the Ultimate Moviegoing® experience. Harkins Theatres is known as a trailblazer for advancements in the motion picture exhibition industry with amenities such as: the Ciné Capri, CINÉ1, CINÉ1XL, pristine state-of-the-art digital projection and sound, curved wall-to-wall screens, Ultimate Lounger® leather reclining seats, plush Ultimate Rocker® loveseats, Loyalty Cups, in-lobby bar and an expanded selection of gourmet concessions. For more history, awards, and other information, visit Harkins.com.