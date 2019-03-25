Suns Launch Fan Voting for the 2019 Dan Majerle Hustle Award

Phoenix Suns fans have the opportunity to help select the winner of the 2019 Dan Majerle Hustle Award by casting their vote on Suns.com/Hustle. Fan balloting is open now through April 3 at Noon.

The award is presented at the end of each season to the Suns player who most personified the same hustle, grit and determination that Suns Ring of Honor member Dan Majerle displayed as a player.

The winner of the 2019 Majerle Hustle Award will be selected based on the results of five voting categories: Suns fans, Suns players, Suns coaches, Suns employees and Majerle himself. Each voting group carries equal weight in the final selection, and a $9,000 donation will be made to the charity of the winning player’s choice.

Previous Majerle Hustle Award winners:

Josh Jackson (2018) Grant Hill (2008)

Alan Williams (2017) Leandro Barbosa (2007)

P.J. Tucker (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016) Raja Bell (2006)

Sebastian Telfair (2012) Shawn Marion (2005)

Grant Hill (2011) Casey Jacobsen (2004)

Jared Dudley (2010) Bo Outlaw (2003 – Inaugural Award)

Louis Amundson (2009)

The award will be presented to this year’s winner during the Suns’ matchup with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, April 3 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. For more information or to cast a vote, please visit Suns.com/Hustle.