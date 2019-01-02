Suns to Host Third Annual Steward Health Care Health & Wellness Night on Friday

The Phoenix Suns will celebrate Steward Health Care Health & Wellness Night on Friday, Jan. 4 during their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. As the calendar flips to January, the Suns are wishing all Valley residents a happy and healthy 2019. The first 5,000 fans in attendance on Friday will receive a special Suns tin with bandages, courtesy of Steward Health Care.

As part of the special theme night, fans are encouraged to attend a pregame fan fest at the Steward Center for Sports Medicine & Community Health located on the southeast corner of Talking Stick Resort Arena beginning at 5 p.m. The first 400 fans at the pregame event will have the option to receive a Suns & Steward Health Care t-shirt or be one of the first fans to receive the exclusive Suns Tin with bandages. The interactive fan fest will feature live entertainment and appearances by The Gorilla, Suns Dancers and Solar Squad, and there will also be stations where fans can measure their wingspan and vertical leap and put their basketball skills to the test.

Fans at the game will enjoy a performance by the renowned Steward Golden Grannies during a break in the action, and those in attendance, along with fans tuning into the broadcast on FOX Sports Arizona, will receive a number of health tips throughout the night.

Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.