Suns to Host Summer Basketball Camps at Multiple Locations Throughout Arizona

Youth basketball players in Arizona looking to take their game to the next level and hone their skills are encouraged to register for Phoenix Suns Summer Basketball Camps at one of three sessions throughout the Valley and Northern Arizona in June.

Phoenix Suns Summer Basketball Camps provide expert one-on-one instruction for hoop-loving boys and girls of all skill levels between the ages of 6 – 17. In addition to teaching fundamental basketball skills in a positive and fun environment, the camps also promote the importance of sportsmanship and teamwork both on and off the court.

The Suns will host a day camp at Thunderbird High School from Tuesday, June 11 through Saturday, June 15. For youngsters in the East Valley, the team will host another day camp at Williams Field High School beginning on Tuesday, June 18 through Saturday, June 22. The Suns will also host an overnight camp (ages 8 – 17) at Pine Summit Camp in Prescott from Wednesday, June 26 through Sunday, June 30, and the registration fee includes the camper’s room and board for the week.

Each participant will receive an official reversible jersey, backpack, shirt and Phoenix Suns basketball. Campers will also score free tickets to future Phoenix Suns and Mercury home games, and each camp will feature special appearances from Suns and Mercury personalities.

There is limited availability for Phoenix Suns Summer Basketball Camps. Additional information and registration is available at JrSuns.com.