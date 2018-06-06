Suns to Host Pre-Draft Workout with Deandre Ayton

Posted: Jun 05, 2018

The Phoenix Suns will have media availability tomorrow, Wednesday, June 6, with General Manager Ryan McDonough and 2018 NBA Draft prospect Deandre Ayton. Availability will be an interview session only at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the Al McCoy Media Center (i.e., no opportunity for cameras to capture footage as the prospect completes the workout).

Tomorrow’s participant is listed below. 

Player                         Pos.     Ht.       Wt.      Birthdate       School/Country                   Year

Deandre  Ayton          F/C       7-1       250      07/23/1998   Arizona/Bahamas           Freshman

The Suns’ next workout will be a group workout scheduled for Thursday, June 7, with media availability at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Tags
Suns

Related Content

Suns