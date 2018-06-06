Suns to Host Pre-Draft Workout with Deandre Ayton

The Phoenix Suns will have media availability tomorrow, Wednesday, June 6, with General Manager Ryan McDonough and 2018 NBA Draft prospect Deandre Ayton. Availability will be an interview session only at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the Al McCoy Media Center (i.e., no opportunity for cameras to capture footage as the prospect completes the workout).

Tomorrow’s participant is listed below.

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate School/Country Year

Deandre Ayton F/C 7-1 250 07/23/1998 Arizona/Bahamas Freshman

The Suns’ next workout will be a group workout scheduled for Thursday, June 7, with media availability at approximately 11:30 a.m.