Suns to Host Josh Jackson Video Game Bobblehead Night on February 4

The Phoenix Suns will host their first-ever Josh Jackson bobblehead night on Monday, February 4 when the team takes on the Houston Rockets at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. Doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Josh Jackson bobblehead, courtesy of Ticketmaster®, the official ticketing partner of the Phoenix Suns.

As part of the Ultimate Suns Giveaway, each bobblehead will include an insert with a special Ticketmaster code along with include instructions for fans to enter the information for the opportunity to win a number of exclusive prizes, including free tickets, discounts and more.

The Suns selected Jackson with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he showed off the dynamic skill-set that made him one of the top prospects in his draft class as he earned 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors. Jackson enjoys playing chess and video games off the court in his free time, and he has even been known to bring his own console and controller along on road trips during the season.

Prior to tipoff, fans are invited to test their skills at a video game truck on the Fry’s Plaza featuring six television screens with a number of sports-themed gaming options, including NBA LIVE 19. There will also be an interactive photo booth located in the Casino Arizona Pavilion where fans can pose in front of a green screen alongside an image of Josh Jackson and the video game bobblehead giveaway.

