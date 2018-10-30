Suns to Host Hornitos Día de los Muertos Celebration Nov. 2

The Phoenix Suns will host a night full of Latin flavor during the Hornitos® Día de los Muertos Celebration when the team takes on the Toronto Raptors on Friday, Nov. 2 at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. The first 5,000 fans, age 21 and older in attendance will receive a special-edition Suns calavera mini basketball, courtesy of Hornitos® Tequila.

In celebration of the special night, the team will have live mariachi music playing in the Casino Arizona Pavilion, Tap Snap Photo Booth and calavera face painting on the Fry’s Plaza prior to tip-off beginning at 5:30 p.m. The national anthem will be sung by "El Charro de Arizona” Alan Ponce, who will also perform a Celebración del Día de los Muertos inspired by the animated film “CoCo” along with Quinceañera Magazine Models and the Tradiciones Dance Co. during halftime. Additionally, the Suns Team Shop will offer an exclusive calavera t-shirt as the night’s “Item of the Game.”

The Suns 2018-19 season is underway as the revamped roster begins a new chapter led by rising star Devin Booker and No. 1 overall draft pick Deandre Ayton. Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.