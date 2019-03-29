Suns to Host Fry's Food Stores Fan Appreciation Week

In appreciation of the unwavering support displayed by Suns fans throughout the 2018-19 NBA season, the Phoenix Suns will celebrate their biggest supporters during Fry’s Food Stores Fan Appreciation Week beginning today (April 1) through Friday, April 5. As part of the celebration, fans in attendance for any of the team’s final three home games at Talking Stick Resort Arena against the Cleveland Cavaliers (April 1), Utah Jazz (April 3) and New Orleans Pelicans (April 5) will have the opportunity to score a number of exclusive in-arena giveaways, including vacation packages, concert tickets, electronics and more.

“Suns fans, my teammates and I really appreciate the unwavering support you have shown our team all season long,” said Suns guard Devin Booker. “We’re building something special here in Phoenix and are committed to putting in the work to become one of the NBA’s best. You are a major part of that journey, and we’re excited to enjoy that future success together.”

Suns fans can also take advantage of special limited-time discounts from a number of local businesses during the weeklong celebration. Please visit Suns.com/FanAppreciation to view a complete list of offers and giveaways available during Fry’s Food Stores Fan Appreciation Week.

As part of Fan Appreciation Week, the Suns will celebrate Arizona students during Southwest Airlines® College Night when the team hosts the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, April 3 at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. Fans can take advantage of a unique ticket offer that includes an exclusive co-branded college t-shirt, featuring the iconic Suns Sunburst logo in colorways representative of their local university, using promo code “University” at Suns.com/College.

The weeklong celebration will culminate on Friday, April 5 when the team takes on the New Orleans Pelicans at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Suns Car Shade, courtesy of Fry’s Food Stores.

Fans in attendance at the Suns-Pelicans game next Friday will be treated to a performance by Grammy Award-winning rapper Coolio, who will perform two of his classic hits during halftime as part of the Suns Music Series. In celebration of Fan Appreciation Week, fans can also score up to 75 percent off select merchandise at the Suns Team Shop and various concessions discounts at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The Phoenix Suns are on the home stretch of their 2018-19 season. Single-game tickets for all remaining Suns home games are on sale now at Suns.com. Call 602-379-SUNS to purchase season ticket PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Memberships. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.