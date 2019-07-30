Suns to Host Entertainment Team Auditions at Talking Stick Resort Arena on August 17

The Phoenix Suns will host auditions for the Sol Patrol Dunkers and Solar Squad at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17. Talented individuals with a passion to perform in front of a packed arena are encouraged to try out for the chance to be a part of Suns Entertainment Teams for the 2019-20 season. Both auditions are free and open to the public, and prospective team members can visit Suns.com/suns-entertainment for additional information.

Sol Patrol Dunkers registration will begin at 2:30 p.m., with auditions set to start promptly at 3 p.m. Potential candidates with the skill and athleticism necessary to perform high-flying stunts are encouraged to try out for the team.

Registration for Solar Squad auditions will begin at 6 p.m., with tryouts slated to start at 7 p.m. The Solar Squad, the Phoenix Suns’ elite hip-hop dance and interactive crew, is seeking skilled dancers possessing the ability and enthusiasm to compete for a spot on this year’s team.

In advance of Suns Entertainment Team auditions, the team will host two Sol Patrol open gyms and one Solar Squad prep class to help prospective dunkers and dancers prepare for the audition process. A complete schedule is outlined below:

Sol Patrol Open Gyms (Talking Stick Resort Arena – 201 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85004) Thursday, August 1 (7 p.m.) Sunday, August 11 (7 p.m.) Solar Squad Prep Class (EOS Fitness – 1 E Washington St #250, Phoenix, AZ 85004) Tuesday, August 13 (7:30 p.m.)



Individuals must be at least 18 years of age to audition for either team, and all participants are required to bring their resume and a recent headshot (8 x 10 recommended). Please be advised that the photograph will not be returned.

Those interested in auditioning for the Sol Patrol Dunkers or Solar Squad are not required to register in advance, but do have the option of registering online here. Complimentary parking will be available in the Talking Stick Resort Arena garage, located on 1st Street, just south of Jefferson.