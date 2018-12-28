Suns to Host Deandre Ayton Bobblehead Night on January 2

The Phoenix Suns will host their first-ever Deandre Ayton bobblehead night on Wednesday, Jan. 2 when the team takes on the Philadelphia 76ers at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. Doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Deandre Ayton Draft Night bobblehead, courtesy of Southwest Airlines®

Selecting No. 1 overall for the first time in franchise history, the Phoenix Suns drafted Ayton with the top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft on June 21, 2018. Ayton revealed several flags sewn into the inside of his suit jacket on Draft Night, proudly representing his Bahamian, Jamaican and Nigerian heritage.

Fans in attendance will have their chance to feel what it’s like to be the No. 1 pick at the Draft Night photo booth in the Casino Arizona Pavilion prior to tipoff, and fans will also have the opportunity to score an autographed Deandre Ayton Suns Draft hat at an enter-to-win table in the Pavilion.

Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.