Suns Fans Can Win Two Free PayPal Sixthman Season Ticket Memberships During Selection Sunday Event

The Phoenix Suns are inviting fans to become a PayPal SixthMan Member by purchasing a season ticket plan for the 2019-20 NBA season during Suns Selection Sunday at Talking Stick Resort Arena from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24. As part of the Suns Family, PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Members receive the best available pricing along with exclusive benefits such as VIP access to players, unique game night experiences and special event pre-sale opportunities plus concessions and merchandise discounts at Talking Stick Resort Arena. PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Memberships include flexible packages and payment plans for everyone.

As part of Suns Selection Sunday, fans that purchase PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Memberships at the event will have the opportunity to personally choose their seat location for the 2019-20 season and will have the opportunity to win two free memberships by taking part in a 3-Point Contest on the main court at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The participants will have one minute to shoot five basketballs from each of three locations around the three-point arc, and the two individuals with the highest scores will go head-to-head during the Suns’ matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, March 4 at Talking Stick Resort Arena with the winner receiving two complimentary PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Memberships for the 2019-20 season.

Suns Selection Sunday will also feature a number of family-friendly activities, including pop-a-shot and the opportunity for kids ages 16 and under to participate in a basketball clinic on the Suns practice court. The Gorilla and members of the Suns Dancers and Solar Squad will also be on hand to take photos and provide entertainment during the event.

For more information on Suns Selection Sunday, please visit Suns.com/Selection-Sunday-2019.