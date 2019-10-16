Suns Debut Two New Concession Stands and Unveil Appetizing New Menu Offerings

The Phoenix Suns and Levy Restaurants have cooked up a number of all-new menu options that will be available at Talking Stick Resort Arena throughout the 2019-20 season, including the debut of two all-new concession stands. Several delicious new menu items, coupled with classic long-time fan favorites, will make game day dining a treat for all guests at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

For the upcoming NBA season, fans at Talking Stick Resort Arena can visit two new concession locations that feature new recipes using local ingredients to infuse bolder flavors into classic arena dishes. Cooperstown, located by section 102, is a new concession stand in collaboration with classic rocker and Phoenix native Alice Cooper featuring fan favorites and fun new American-style dishes detailed below. Additionally, the new Hornitos Taco Bar at Talking Stick Resort Arena near Section 115 will offer a collection of street tacos, handmade tortillas and salsas plus Hornitos margaritas and palomas.

Several new menu items will be introduced this season at Talking Stick Resort Arena, including:

Cooperstown (New concession stand near section 102 for 2019-20 Season)

Cuban sandwich: A tantalizing sandwich with smoked pork and ham topped with dill pickle, Dijon, mayo and Swiss cheese on a hoagie roll. ($13.00)



Nightmare Dog: A 12 inch all-beef super dog, topped with, jack cheese sauce, onion, tomato, jalapeño, sauerkraut, and sweet relish. ($15.00)

Hornitos Taco Bar (New concession stand near section 115 for 2019-20 Season) Street Tacos: Fans’ choice of slow-roasted carnitas, fajita chicken, or vegetarian potato and soyrizo served with a side of fire-roasted salsa verde and lime. ($11.00) Fried Avocados: Crispy deep-fried avocado wedges served with spicy chipotle aioli. ($12.00) Carnitas Nachos: Corn tortilla chips topped with melted Jack cheese sauce, roasted tomatillo salsa verde, shredded pork carnitas and pickled jalapeños. ($11.00)



Jim Beam Bourbon & Burger Bar (near section 108) PB&J Burger: Every month there will be a featured burger throughout the Suns’ season. October will feature a Beam Peanut Butter and Jelly Burger, which includes a Jim Beam blackberry jelly and creamy peanut butter served on a fresh beef patty served on a Kaiser bun. ($13.00) Ooey Gooey Grilled Cheese: A three-cheese blend, sautéed shallots and leeks on sourdough bread. ($12.00)



House of Brews (near section 101) Bulgogi Cheesesteak: Cheesesteak sandwich with a Korean flair, featuring beef with bulgogi sauce, onions, peppers, white American cheese, Korean chili aioli on a warm hoagie roll. ($12.00) Fried Pickles: Hand-made to order and served with our signature ranch dip. ($9.00) Loaded Philly Tots: Golden fried tots loaded with Philly style beef, sautéed onions and peppers, and smothered with melty cheese. ($9.00)



Downtown Chicken (near section 120) Spicy Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich: spicy fried chicken patty topped with pickles on a Kaiser bun. ($12.00)



The Suns will open the 2019-20 regular season at Talking Stick Resort Arena when they host the Sacramento Kings in the Coca-Cola & Fry's Food Stores Tip Off on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.