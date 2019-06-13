Suns Dancers Auditions Set to Begin on July 20 at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale

The Phoenix Suns will host auditions for the 2019-20 Suns Dancers beginning Saturday, July 20 at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz. (9800 Talking Stick Way). Those possessing the skill and enthusiasm to become a member of the 2019-20 Suns Dancers are encouraged to showcase their ability and compete for a spot on this season’s squad. Auditions will assess dance skills, public speaking, personality and professionalism.

Registration will begin promptly at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, with auditions set to start at 10 a.m. Performers must be at least 18 years of age in order to take part in auditions, and all participants are required to provide their resume and a recent headshot (8 x 10 recommended). For more information on audition requirements, please visit Suns.com/Dancers.

In advance of Suns Dancers auditions next month, the team will host four prep classes at Talking Stick Resort Arena (201 E. Jefferson St.) that will include a variety of drills and dance routines, along with a question and answer session, to guide prospective Suns Dancers and prepare them for the audition process.

Suns Dancers hopefuls are encouraged to register to attend prep classes at Suns.com/Dancers, and one prospective Suns Dancer that signed up ahead of time per class will win a “Golden Ticket” that will automatically get them through the first round of cuts on July 20.

There is a $20 fee (cash only) to attend each session, and all attendees will receive complimentary parking in the Talking Stick Resort Arena garage. A complete prep class schedule is outlined below:

· Saturday, June 22 (2 – 5 p.m.)

· Thursday, June 27 (7 – 10 p.m.)

· Saturday, July 6 (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

· Wednesday, July 17 (7 – 10 p.m.)