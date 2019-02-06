Suns Commission Custom Kicks To Celebrate Black History Month

In celebration of Black History Month, the Phoenix Suns commissioned three talented designers to create custom sneakers featuring Black History Month-themed designs driven by the players’ input and personalized to their individual backgrounds. The participating Suns players, including Mikal Bridges, Josh Jackson, Kelly Oubre Jr. and more, are debuting their custom kicks at Suns games throughout February. The sneakers serve as a unique canvas to celebrate African-American heritage and culture and feature inspirational quotes, imagery of historic leaders and symbolic colorways. Fans can purchase the one-of-a-kind, game-worn shoes at the end of the month with proceeds benefiting Elevate Phoenix, a local non-profit that delivers long-term, life changing relationships with urban youth in partnership with Carlisle Companies. Visit Suns.com/BHM to learn more.

Mikal Bridges – “I Have a Dream” Nike Kobe A.D.

Kelly Oubre Jr. – “NOLA-themed” Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Josh Jackson – “Garrett Morgan-inspired” Under Armour HOVR Havoc Low

In partnership with Carlisle Companies, the Phoenix Suns are honoring Black History Month throughout February by sharing messages of civility, diversity, inclusion and equality in-arena at Suns games and online on the Suns digital and social channels. Throughout February, the Suns will also wear custom Nike Black History Month warmup shirts. The Dri-FIT t-shirt features words selected by players that reflect black history and culture, and the collective commitment to equality and diversity: Activate, Believe, Dream, Empower, Engage, Equality, History, Inspire, Justice, Lead, Listen, Love, Perseverance, and Unify.

Special thanks to the designers commissioned for this project. Follow @canvasco.shop, @malcolmgarret, and @truebluecustoms on Instagram to learn more about their custom creations.

