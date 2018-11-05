Suns College Night Brought to you by Red Bull

The Phoenix Suns will host College Night, brought to you by Red Bull, tomorrow (November 6) when the Suns take on the Brooklyn Nets at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. The first 2,500 fans to purchase tickets for the College Night game through Suns Student Pass or Suns Game Day Pass will receive an exclusive Suns Hawaiian Shirt, courtesy of Red Bull. Additionally, students with a valid school ID can purchase $2 hot dogs and $2 popcorn at the PHX Tastes concession stand located near section 112.

All fans have the opportunity to score last-minute discounted seats for every Suns home game during the 2018-19 by signing up for text alerts at SunsGameDayPass.com. College and high school students are encouraged to register for Suns Student Pass, an initiative designed to provide students across the Valley with access to last-minute Suns tickets. Students can visit SunsStudentPass.com to sign up or find out more information about the program.

Throughout the night, college students will participate in various on-court contests and fans can expect to see Suns entertainment teams decked out in college apparel for the game. Additionally, the Suns Team Shop will have a limited number of Suns Hawaiian shirts available for purchase for $15 as the night’s "Item of the Game.”

Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.