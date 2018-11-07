Suns to Celebrate Veterans Day with APS Military Appreciation Night on November 14

The Phoenix Suns will honor our nation’s armed forces and celebrate Veterans Day with APS Military Appreciation Night on Wednesday, Nov. 14 when the team hosts the San Antonio Spurs at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. Active and retired military personnel will receive a discount of 50 percent off tickets, and can also take advantage of a 30 percent discount in the Suns Team Shop and a 20 percent discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages at all concessions locations with a valid military ID during the game. Visit Suns.com/Military for tickets.

The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Suns camouflage t-shirt, courtesy of APS, featuring the names of active duty military members throughout the Valley. Military vehicles will be on display on the Fry’s Plaza, and active duty personnel will be featured in a number of in-game tributes, activities and contests throughout the game.

To honor all who have served, one member from each branch of the military will be introduced alongside a member of the Suns starting lineup during player introductions, and military personnel will hold a court-sized American flag during the playing of the national anthem by The Victory Belles, a patriotic and WWII-inspired vocal trio. Additionally, APS and the HeroZona Foundation will recognize local veteran service organizations that have gone above and beyond in their support of the military and veterans across the state of Arizona during halftime, and more than 100 dignitaries and attendees from the HeroPreneur National Veteran Business Summit will be in attendance for APS Military Appreciation Night.

In support of APS Military Appreciation Night and the NBA Cares Hoops for Troops initiative, the Suns will host two events exclusively for military families that live on Luke Air Force Base. Suns forward Josh Jackson will sign autographs, courtesy of Verizon Wireless, tonight (Nov. 7) and Suns forward Ryan Anderson will lead a basketball clinic for kids of active military personnel on Thursday, Nov. 15. Next week, Suns guard Elie Okobo will participate in a Habitat for Humanity project for two local veterans on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Suns players Mikal Bridges and Isaiah Canaan also greeted veteran patients on Monday, Nov. 5 at Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center on behalf of Steward Health Care, Official Health Care Partner of the Suns, where they posed for photos, signed autographs and thanked them for their service.

As part of APS Military Appreciation Night, the Suns will launch their annual “Holiday Cards for Troops” campaign, brought to you by PayPal, to provide Suns fans with the opportunity to share a special message to servicemen and women overseas during the holiday season. Fans in attendance are encouraged to visit the holiday card table inside the Casino Arizona Pavilion, which will be staffed by active duty service members before each game until Dec. 4.

In addition to the 50 percent ticket discount for APS Military Appreciation Night, the Suns also offer all active and retired military a discount of 20 percent off ticket prices for all regular season home games. The discount can be redeemed online or at the Talking Stick Resort Arena box office, and guests must show a valid Military ID to pick up their tickets the box office.

The 2018-19 Phoenix Suns season is underway as the revamped roster begins a new chapter led by rising star Devin Booker and No. 1 overall draft pick Deandre Ayton. Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.