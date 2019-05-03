Suns to Build State-of-the-Art Training Facility at Camelback Road and 44th Street in Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns today announced plans to break ground this summer on a new, state-of-the-art training facility located in Phoenix on 44th Street, just north of Camelback Road.

The privately financed facility will feature the latest innovations in sports science and player development. The facility will provide new offices, private health and training amenities and two NBA/WNBA basketball courts for coaches, players and trainers of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury teams.

“Robert Sarver’s investment in our new training facility demonstrates his commitment to ensuring we have the proper resources to compete at the highest level,” said Suns general manager James Jones. “There are extensive limitations to the player development and training space available in our nearly 30 year old arena. The development of this stand-alone, secure and private facility will enhance our player health, development and wellness capabilities, and allow us to retain and attract the best basketball talent to the Valley for years to come.”